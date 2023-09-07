First Alert Forecast: More comfortable weather ahead

Humidity levels are expected to drop.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:37 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - I cannot totally rule out a leftover shower this morning, but most of the day is going to stay dry with highs in the mid 80s.

We are also expecting a good drop in the humidity this afternoon as well.

Friday will be partly cloudy and less humid again with highs in the mid-80s.

THIS WEEKEND

While a shower is possible this weekend, most of the area is going to stay dry on both Saturday and Sunday. Both days will see a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid-80s. It may be just the slightest bit humid, but not too noticeable.

NEXT WEEK

The nice weather continues Monday with temperatures still in the mid-80s.

It will be Tuesday, late in the day, and into Wednesday that our next round of rain will try to move in. Temperatures will hold steady in the low to mid-80s.

