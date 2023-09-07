First Alert Forecast: More comfortable weather ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - I cannot totally rule out a leftover shower this morning, but most of the day is going to stay dry with highs in the mid 80s.

We are also expecting a good drop in the humidity this afternoon as well.

Friday will be partly cloudy and less humid again with highs in the mid-80s.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THIS WEEKEND

While a shower is possible this weekend, most of the area is going to stay dry on both Saturday and Sunday. Both days will see a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid-80s. It may be just the slightest bit humid, but not too noticeable.

NEXT WEEK

The nice weather continues Monday with temperatures still in the mid-80s.

It will be Tuesday, late in the day, and into Wednesday that our next round of rain will try to move in. Temperatures will hold steady in the low to mid-80s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.