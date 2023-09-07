Child found dead in car in Chattanooga, was left in car for 13 hours

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 11-month-old baby was found dead in a car in Chattanooga earlier in the summer, according to Kids and Car Safety.

The nonprofit reports that the baby was left in a car seat by her father for 13 hours on July 23.

Kids and Car Safety reports this death is the 25th child to die in a hot car in the U.S. this year and the first reported death in Tennessee for 2023.

“More than 1,050 children have died in hot cars nationwide since 1990 and at least another 7,300 survived with varying types and severities of injuries, according to data collected by Kids and Car Safety. Approximately 87% of children who die in hot cars are age 3 or younger and the majority (56%) were unknowingly left by an otherwise loving, responsible parent or caregiver,” the nonprofit said.

