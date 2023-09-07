Child found dead in car in Chattanooga, was left in car for 13 hours

The nonprofit reports that the baby was left in a car seat by her father for 13 hours on July 23.
Climate Change
Climate Change(WTVG)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 11-month-old baby was found dead in a car in Chattanooga earlier in the summer, according to Kids and Car Safety.

The nonprofit reports that the baby was left in a car seat by her father for 13 hours on July 23.

Kids and Car Safety reports this death is the 25th child to die in a hot car in the U.S. this year and the first reported death in Tennessee for 2023.

“More than 1,050 children have died in hot cars nationwide since 1990 and at least another 7,300 survived with varying types and severities of injuries, according to data collected by Kids and Car Safety. Approximately 87% of children who die in hot cars are age 3 or younger and the majority (56%) were unknowingly left by an otherwise loving, responsible parent or caregiver,” the nonprofit said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jeep speeds away from FBI agents in West Nashville.
Vehicle flees scene of FBI raid in West Nashville
A boil water advisory has been lifted for northern Clayton County.
Boil Water Notice issued in Southern Tennessee
Child receiving vaccine
When should I get a COVID booster? New, updated vaccines expected in fall 2023
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
.
5-year-old found alone at movie theater, mother charged

Latest News

All For The Hall Benefit concert
Keith Urban, Vince Gill headline ‘All for the Hall’ benefit concert for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.
Several vehicles damaged after shooting in Clarksville, police say
Autopsy of baby found dead at illegal daycare released
Two armed men rob Shell gas station in Murfreesboro