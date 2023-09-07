Broadway Bridge partially reopens

TDOT expects the reopening to help with traffic congestion downtown.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has partially reopened the Broadway Bridge to traffic after months of construction.

Two lanes of traffic were reopened early Thursday morning, one day earlier than scheduled.

TDOT crews said they are 95% done with the project. Between Sept. 7 and Oct. 31, crews will work on and beneath the bridge to finish fencing, railing and lighting among other items.

The work will require intermittent daytime closures of 11th Avenue from Porter Street to McGavock Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Previous Coverage:
TDOT releases renderings of new Broadway bridge in Nashville
Long-term road closure scheduled on Broadway for new bridge

TDOT said they expect that reopening part of the bridge will help with traffic congestion near the downtown area.

“However, we ask drivers to continue to be mindful of the ongoing work until the project is completed,” TDOT said. “As always, motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in a work zone.”

