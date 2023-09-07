BlueCross BlueShield ignored religious exemptions when firing workers who refused COVID vaccine, lawsuit claims

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WSMV) – A group of former insurance company employees have filed a federal class action lawsuit after alleging they were fired for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, despite believing they should’ve received a religious exemption.

The group of 41 employees terminated by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee (BCBST) after refusing to get the vaccine, despite a company-wide mandate, has obtained legal counsel and filed a lawsuit in federal court, according to a media release. The spokesman for the group said the terminated employees have received their right to sue letters after a “lengthy investigation process by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) since November 2021.”

The spokesman said BCBST fired the employees after the company implemented a vaccine mandate for 900 of its “customer facing” employees. Some of those employees still don’t have jobs, according to a media release. The group alleges many of those fired submitted requests for religious exemptions and “reasonable accommodations,” such as a telecommuting option or a testing option.

“BCBST’s response was that you have 30 days to change your deeply held religious convictions and get the shot, find a new job, or be fired,” the release said. “Requests for religious exemptions were ultimately denied.”

WSMV4 has reached out for BCBST for comment. We did not immediately hear back.

Read the lawsuit below:

