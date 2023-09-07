American Baptist College receives grant to improve connectivity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - American Baptist College is getting its biggest grant ever, the school announced Wednesday.

The college is getting $2.9 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) through its Connecting Minority Communities (CMC) Pilot Program.

The Connecting Minority Communities pilot program is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All Initiative that will connect everyone in America with affordable, reliable high-speed internet service.

“Access to affordable, reliable, high-speed internet service is necessary for minority students and local communities to fully access school, healthcare and jobs,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, who was in town to award the grant, said.

The school will use it to add internet to areas around the college where it might not be available.

“Social justice in technology is a matter of access and equity for underserved communities,” ABC President Forrest Harris said in a news release. “The late Congressman John Lewis would be proud that his alma mater remains on the front line of justice by working to close the digital divide.”

The money will also help them become a “Technology Hub” for the community.

“Once the technology resources and connections are operational, they will be a service for patrons of the Northwest YMCA on Ashland City Highway, as well as residents in the area who will have the opportunity to experience the college,” Harris said.

American Baptist College will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2024. The college received $2,992,248.23 for the two-year grant cycle.

American Baptist College and Lane College in Jackson were the two Tennessee institutions to receive the Connecting Minority Communities grant.

