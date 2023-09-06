Woman shoots man to escape strangulation, MNPD says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who was being strangled shot a man in the head in self-defense early Wednesday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said officers were called to a duplex on Debow Street in Nashville’s Old Hickory area, a location they have responded to before for domestic violence situations.

The man survived the shooting and was able to talk with officers on the scene, according to police.

Both the man and the woman were taken to the hospital.

