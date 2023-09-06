Woman found dead in Nashville apartment, murder investigation underway

Maintenance staff discovered the woman’s body during a welfare check.
A woman was found dead at the 333 Apartment complex in Madison, TN.
A woman was found dead at the 333 Apartment complex in Madison, TN.(WSMV)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:35 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A murder investigation is underway after the body of a 41-year-old woman was found inside a Madison apartment Tuesday afternoon.

Brooke Howard, 44, died from blunt force trauma, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Her body was found by workers conducting a welfare check at the 333 Apartments complex on Gallatin Pike South, police said.

The case is under investigation by the MNPD Homicide Unit and Special Investigations Division.

