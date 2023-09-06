Woman found dead in Nashville apartment, murder investigation underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A murder investigation is underway after the body of a 41-year-old woman was found inside a Madison apartment Tuesday afternoon.

Brooke Howard, 44, died from blunt force trauma, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Her body was found by workers conducting a welfare check at the 333 Apartments complex on Gallatin Pike South, police said.

The case is under investigation by the MNPD Homicide Unit and Special Investigations Division.

