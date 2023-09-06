Woman caught on surveillance camera sneaking into Clarksville apartments

Clarksville investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A burglary and identity theft investigation is underway after a woman was caught on camera entering several Clarksville apartments while residents were not home.

The Clarksville Police Department said the woman entered the apartments at Uffleman Estates, 215 Uffelman Drive, on Aug. 24. A short time later, police said residents’ debit and credit cards were used at businesses outside of Clarksville.

Clarksville investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman and anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact the Clarksville Police Department.

To remain anonymous, contact the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers tipline at 931-645-8477 and submit a tip here.

