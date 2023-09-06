Wilson County investigators searching for stolen, resold tractor

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who allegedly stole the tractor and resold it.
This photo is not of the actual tractor stolen. It is just used to show the model that was...
This photo is not of the actual tractor stolen. It is just used to show the model that was stolen, according to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.(Wilson County Sheriff's Office)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after a Kubota tractor was stolen from a home in the southeastern part of Wilson County.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office (WSCO) asked for the public’s help in finding the tractor.

The WSCO identified 35-year-old Joshua Marek, of Lebanon, as a suspect. He was charged with theft of property valued from $2,500 to $10,000.

During the investigation, the WSCO learned the tractor was sold after it was stolen. WCSO is investigating who the tractor was sold to.

If you have any information regarding the missing tractor, you’re urged to contact investigators at 615-444-5686, Ext. 252.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child receiving vaccine
When should I get a COVID booster? New, updated vaccines expected in fall 2023
.
5-year-old found alone at movie theater, mother charged
Isaiah Norris, age 11, and brother Malachi, age 9, are missing out of Murfreesboro.
Two brothers missing from Murfreesboro found safe
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue

Latest News

Police working to ID man hit, killed after running into traffic
Police release identity of man hit, killed after allegedly running into traffic
Fire crews work a house fire off Horton Highway in Arrington, TN.
Crews battled house fire in Williamson County
Horton Highway was shut down for hours on Wednesday morning while crews contained the fire.
House destroyed by fire on Horton Highway
Firefighters battle electric car fire for hours, used 45,000 gallons of water
Firefighters battle electric car fire for hours at Nissan HQ, used 45K gallons of water