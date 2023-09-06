Wilson County investigators searching for stolen, resold tractor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after a Kubota tractor was stolen from a home in the southeastern part of Wilson County.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office (WSCO) asked for the public’s help in finding the tractor.

The WSCO identified 35-year-old Joshua Marek, of Lebanon, as a suspect. He was charged with theft of property valued from $2,500 to $10,000.

During the investigation, the WSCO learned the tractor was sold after it was stolen. WCSO is investigating who the tractor was sold to.

If you have any information regarding the missing tractor, you’re urged to contact investigators at 615-444-5686, Ext. 252.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.