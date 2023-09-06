Tyler Childers announces 2 concerts at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music star Tyler Childers has announced two shows in 2024 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

The mid-April concerts are a part of his new global Mule Pull ‘24 Tour.

Childers is set to release his new, highly anticipated album Rustin’ In The Rain on Friday, Sep. 8. His Nashville shows are set for April 18 and 19.

Childers will also be in Knoxville a few days prior at Thompson-Boling Arena on April 16.

“This is a collection of songs I playfully pieced together as if I was pitching a group of songs to Elvis,” Childers said about his new upcoming album. “Some covers, one co-write, and some I even wrote in my best (terrible) Elvis impersonation, as I worked around the farm and kicked around the house. I hope you enjoy listening to this album as much as I enjoyed creating it. Thank you. Thank you very much.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.