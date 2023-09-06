Teenage girl injured in North Nashville apartment shooting

The shooting occurred just after 7 p.m. in the 2500 block of 25th Avenue North.
One person was injured in a shooting at a North Nashville apartment on Tuesday night.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for a suspect after a girl was found shot outside an apartment in North Nashville on Tuesday night.

According to MNPD, officers were called to the Cumberland View Apartments on 25th Avenue North just after 7 p.m. and found a 13-year-old girl outside with a gunshot wound to the hip. Her injury was described as a single entry-exit gunshot wound and she was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Detectives are pursuing active leads on a suspect.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

