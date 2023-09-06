Shooting shuts down intersection in Clarksville, police investigating

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville police have shut down an intersection to investigate a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

CPD said the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Holiday Drive is completely shut down after a shooting occurred at about 3:18 p.m.

Police said motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the scene is cleared. More information is expected to be released as soon as it is available.

“The Clarksville Police Department has set up a perimeter in the area of Old Trenton Rd, 101st Airborne Division Parkway, Whitfield Rd., and Pea Ridge Rd. The public is asked to stay in their residence and report any suspicious activity by calling 911,” Clarksville Police said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

