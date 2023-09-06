Shooting shuts down intersection in Clarksville, police investigating

Police say motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the scene is cleared.
Officers said Yvonne Barry, 65, of Charleston was killed in a single-vehicle crash.
Officers said Yvonne Barry, 65, of Charleston was killed in a single-vehicle crash.(MGN)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville police have shut down an intersection to investigate a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

CPD said the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Holiday Drive is completely shut down after a shooting occurred at about 3:18 p.m.

Police said motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the scene is cleared. More information is expected to be released as soon as it is available.

“The Clarksville Police Department has set up a perimeter in the area of Old Trenton Rd, 101st Airborne Division Parkway, Whitfield Rd., and Pea Ridge Rd. The public is asked to stay in their residence and report any suspicious activity by calling 911,” Clarksville Police said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child receiving vaccine
When should I get a COVID booster? New, updated vaccines expected in fall 2023
.
5-year-old found alone at movie theater, mother charged
Isaiah Norris, age 11, and brother Malachi, age 9, are missing out of Murfreesboro.
Two brothers missing from Murfreesboro found safe
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Officers said they have responded to domestic violence calls at the same location before.
Woman shoots man to escape strangulation, MNPD says

Latest News

State records show LLC was created in May by the husband of Long's political rival.
Husband of political rival to Millersville mayor Tommy Long registers company with state named “FU Tommy Long, LLC.”
People stealing lawn and porch furniture from houses near Napier in Nashville caught on home...
Caught on camera: Thieves steal furniture off South Nashville porches
I-840 was shut down Wednesday after a single-vehicle crash.
I-840 reopens after single-vehicle crash, injuries reported
A boil water advisory has been lifted for northern Clayton County.
Boil Water Notice issued in Southern Tennessee