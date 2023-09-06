Police release identity of man hit, killed after allegedly running into traffic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro police have released the identity of the pedestrian hit and killed by a pickup truck on Aug. 31.

Police said 54-year-old Troy Chaffin, of Rockvale, was hit and killed by a truck after allegedly running into traffic on South Church Street.

MPD said they’re continuing to investigate the crash.

Police said the man darted into traffic on South Church Street at about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

MPD said multiple calls were made about a man who was jumping in front of vehicles. He was eventually struck by a Ford F150 near the 2900 block of South Church Street in the middle lane.

The man was wearing dark clothing and shoes, likely making it hard for cars to see him. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

NEW: Pedestrian hit and killed by driver on S. Church Street identified

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (Sept. 6, 2023) The pedestrian struck and killed by a pickup truck on Aug. 31 has been identified as 54-year-old Troy Chaffin of Rockvale. The investigation into the crash continues. pic.twitter.com/Q8iaIh3flF — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) September 6, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.