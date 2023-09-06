Pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by truck near BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating an alleged hit-and-run near Nashville International Airport on Wednesday morning.

According to MNPD, a man was found injured on the Donelson Pike exit ramp next to BNA just after 7 a.m. He told officers he was hit by a truck.

The truck left the scene and the man was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center with serious injuries.

The exit ramp was closed for the investigation, causing problems for the morning airport travelers.

Headed to #BNA this morning? Check your route before you leave. The 216 exit ramp from East bound I40 to Donelson is closed due to an accident. Please plan accordingly. Safe travels. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/Q8S5ZkIjH3 — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) September 6, 2023

