Pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by truck near BNA

Police closed the Donelson Pike exit ramp for the investigation.
The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating an alleged hit-and-run near Nashville International Airport on Wednesday morning.

According to MNPD, a man was found injured on the Donelson Pike exit ramp next to BNA just after 7 a.m. He told officers he was hit by a truck.

The truck left the scene and the man was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center with serious injuries.

The exit ramp was closed for the investigation, causing problems for the morning airport travelers.

