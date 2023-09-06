New COVID-19 booster set to be approved as early as Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A new COVID-19 booster shot could be available as early as the end of September.

Doctors at Vanderbilt Medical Center said more COVID-19 cases are making their way in and, with that, more questions about when to get a booster.

“We’re certainly getting information about lots of mild cases, but I would have to admit hospitalizations as a consequence are also picking up a bit,” Doctor William Schaffner said.

Dr. Schaffner said that the rise in cases also has more people asking when to get a booster.

“If you get the one that’s available currently, then you might not benefit very much from the newest one, which is just about two or three weeks away,” he said.

It’s a shot Dr. Schaffner said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is getting ready to approve.

“The new booster is updated to protect us against the strains of COVID that are circulating right at the present time, so we’re updating our COVID booster the way we update our flu vaccine each year,” Dr. Schaffner said.

The new booster won’t be covered by the Federal government, costing recipients $110 to $113 per dose.

“I would now recommend waiting for the latest updated booster, and if you’re concerned about your health and going indoors and large group activities at the present time, put your mask back on,” Dr. Schaffner said.

The FDA is expected to give the new booster the green light as early as Friday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.