Nashville R&B Music Experience set for Bridgestone Arena canceled

Refunds for the concert will be available at point of purchase, according to Bridgestone Arena.
Bridgestone Arena announced the Nashville R&B Music Experience set for Friday, Sept. 8 has been...
Bridgestone Arena announced the Nashville R&B Music Experience set for Friday, Sept. 8 has been canceled.(Bridgestone Arena)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville R&B Music Experience scheduled for Friday at Bridgestone Arena has been canceled, the arena said in a social media post on Tuesday evening.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Nashville R&B Music Experience show scheduled for this Friday, Sept. 8 has been canceled. Refunds are available at point of purchase,” the arena said in a social media post.

Trey Songz, Tamar Braxton, Tevin Campbell, 112, Ginuwine, Tweet, Silk and Shai were among the artists set to perform.

The concert was originally scheduled for June 3 and was rescheduled for Friday.

