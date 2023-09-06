Nashville R&B Music Experience set for Bridgestone Arena canceled
Refunds for the concert will be available at point of purchase, according to Bridgestone Arena.
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville R&B Music Experience scheduled for Friday at Bridgestone Arena has been canceled, the arena said in a social media post on Tuesday evening.
“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Nashville R&B Music Experience show scheduled for this Friday, Sept. 8 has been canceled. Refunds are available at point of purchase,” the arena said in a social media post.
Trey Songz, Tamar Braxton, Tevin Campbell, 112, Ginuwine, Tweet, Silk and Shai were among the artists set to perform.
The concert was originally scheduled for June 3 and was rescheduled for Friday.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.