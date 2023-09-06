Video, bloodied clothes leads Nashville police to felon charged in girlfriend’s death

Investigators said the woman’s apartment appeared to have been cleaned after she was killed.
Brooke Howard died from blunt force trauma, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville man is in custody after police say he murdered his girlfriend.

Steven Cosby, 53, has surrendered on a criminal homicide warrant, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, charging him with the murder of Brooke Howard. The 41-year-old was found dead inside her Madison apartment on Tuesday.

Police said Howard appeared to have died from blunt force trauma. Her body was found by apartment maintenance staff while they were conducting a welfare check.

During MNPD’s investigation, security camera footage from the apartment complex was reviewed and showed Cosby as the only person who entered the apartment other than the victim, according to police.  It also showed him leaving with a large plastic bag, police said.

The bag was found in a dumpster at the complex and contained bloodied clothing, according to investigators who said the apartment appeared to have been cleaned after Howard was killed.

Police said Cosby is a felon who had served time in jail for domestic violence against Howard.

A 2019 arrest for aggravated assault and order of protection violation resulted in a six-year sentence for Cosby. A 2018 domestic violence arrest in which Howard was the victim led to a sentence of three years. A 2017 arrest for domestic assault against Howard resulted in a sentence of 11 months, 29 days.

The investigation is ongoing.

