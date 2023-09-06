Man charged after allegedly threatening woman, two young daughters with machete

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is in custody after a woman said he threatened her and her two young daughters with a machete in South Nashville on Tuesday.

According to the arrest report from Metro Nashville Police, officers were called to 3307 Nolensville Pike on Tuesday for a person with a weapon. They arrived and spoke with a woman who pointed out 58-year-old Dale Wilson and said he threatened her and her daughters, ages 8 and 9, with a machete.

Wilson was detained while officers spoke further with the woman, who said she was parking her car in the lot when Wilson approached her and chased her two daughters while waving the machete in the air, the report states. The 8-year-old told officers Wilson told them, “You better get out of here or I will hurt you.”

The woman described the machete to the officers as being silver and rusted without a grip. The officers found the weapon on top of a vehicle in the parking lot, according to the report.

During his interview with officers, Wilson changed his story multiple times, the report states. He admitted to holding the machete but did not threaten anyone with it, and it was for yard work. Then, he denied having it at all.

Later, Wilson described the interaction as being between him and a completely different person - a man named Michael who oftentimes sleeps in his vehicle in the parking lot. The officers wrote in their report that they believed Wilson was confusing the two interactions.

Based on the evidence available, Wilson was booked on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in custody on a $30,000 bond.

