‘Loving mother, grandmother & friend’: Friends remember woman found murdered inside apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man is in custody after police say he murdered his girlfriend.

Steven Cosby, 53, surrendered on a criminal homicide warrant, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, charging him with the murder of Brooke Howard. The 41-year-old was found dead inside her Madison apartment on Tuesday.

Police said Howard appeared to have died from blunt force trauma. She was found after the apartment’s maintenance crew conducted a welfare check. WSMV4 asked the apartment complex what prompted them to check. They said they couldn’t talk specifically about Howard’s case.

But they did say, “It could be a myriad of things.”

People who say they worked with Howard, shared with us how they hope she’ll be remembered. At the Turnip Truck where she used to work, something was different today.

Rebecca White, a friend and former co-worker, said, “Brooke’s missing, the energy her laughs coming in the door knowing she’s going to say something.”

Although Howard hadn’t worked there for a few months. Her former co-workers and boss were rooting for her. White fought back tears as she remembered her friend.

She said, “I knew Brooke Howard from Many Hearts. I met her back in December. Many Hearts is a rehab facility for women from trauma and drug addiction.”

Q was the woman who hired Brooke, earlier this year.

Q said, ”She was like if you give me the job I promise you won’t be disappointed.”

And Q wasn’t disappointed; Howard was a hard worker and willing to help her friends.

“Back in February, she’s actually the one who got me a job at Turnip Truck and I was having a really hard day and she talked to her boss and got me a job here and I’ll always be thankful,” White said.

As for people who knew her, White says she wants people to remember Howard’s strength, ”She fought so hard to be where she was at. I want her to be remembered as a strong woman who was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend.”

Q said, ”Everybody has a story. We all go through things but she did not deserve to go out the way that she went out.”

