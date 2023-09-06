Kentucky police searching for two missing girls

The missing girls were last seen on Tuesday night.
Missing Franklin Ky girls
Missing Franklin Ky girls(Franklin Ky Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) – The Franklin Kentucky Police Department is looking for two missing girls.

The girls were last seen on McGoodwin Avenue around 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Police have been looking for the girls in several places throughout the night and day shifts. School resource officers are also looking for them.

If anyone has any information about where the girls are, they are asked to contact police at 270-586-7167.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child receiving vaccine
When should I get a COVID booster? New, updated vaccines expected in fall 2023
.
5-year-old found alone at movie theater, mother charged
Isaiah Norris, age 11, and brother Malachi, age 9, are missing out of Murfreesboro.
Two brothers missing from Murfreesboro found safe
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
A few strong - severe storms will be possible on Wednesday across the Mid State and southern...
First Alert Forecast: Monitoring a strong storm threat for Wednesday

Latest News

FILE
Vols baseball team to play exhibition game at First Horizon Park in Nashville
Tyler Childers announces 2 concerts at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in 2024
Tyler Childers announces 2 concerts at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in 2024
TN In Ten 9-6-2023
Woman caught on camera sneaking into Clarksville apartments