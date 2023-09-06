Kentucky police searching for two missing girls

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) – The Franklin Kentucky Police Department is looking for two missing girls.

The girls were last seen on McGoodwin Avenue around 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Police have been looking for the girls in several places throughout the night and day shifts. School resource officers are also looking for them.

If anyone has any information about where the girls are, they are asked to contact police at 270-586-7167.

