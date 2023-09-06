Jack Arnold, namesake of Arnold’s Country Kitchen, dies at 86

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Jack Arnold, the namesake and owner of Arnold’s Country Kitchen, has died at 86, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Arnold, while working for Elliston Place Soda Shop and Sylvan Park Restaurant owner Lynn Chandler, bought one of Chandler’s other properties on Eighth Avenue South in 1983.

That property would eventually become Arnold’s Country Kitchen and grow to become one of the city’s brightest and most celebrated beacons for southern fare in a city known for meat and threes.

“It might have been the best reality show in town, watching his kids grow up behind the steam tabled while Rose manned the register and Jack carved up heaping helpings of his trademark road beef,” Arnold’s obituary read. “If you were lucky, he might pause the line, lean past the heat lamp and tell you a ribald joke.”

The restaurant closed in January 2023.

“We’ve decided the timing is right for us to now step away for some rest and to begin a new journey. This was 100% our decision on our terms,” his wife, Rose Arnold, said in a post.

Arnold is survived by his wife, nine children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was born in a three-room house without water or electricity outside Asheville, North Carolina. His obituary said he was born on the top of the white-enameled kitchen table, “a fitting beginning for a man whose life was dedicated to food and service.”

Arnold attended Vanderbilt University on a scholarship and made ends meet by working in the old Rand Cafeteria, where he learned the basics of running a restaurant.

He was a voracious reader who was a fine storyteller himself, according to his obituary. Arnold always found a way to incorporate his love of literature into everyday life.

His personality cast a wide net of the city’s who’s who, from musicians and authors like Chet Atkins, Shel Silverstein and Gore Vidal, to local judges and public work employees, often sharing the same table. Many would become his treasured fishing buddies.

In recent years, the toll of standing and running the restaurant was gifted to his family.

“It’s always been the people of this community that kept us going through long hours, ups and downs,” the family posted after the restaurant’s closing on Jan. 7. “The love we felt we will carry with us forever, just as we hope your memories of Arnold’s will stay with you.

“Places come and go, and Arnold’s is more than any one place. We’re more than certain than ever we made the right decision for our family to move on and take some much-needed and well-earned rest.”

