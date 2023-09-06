I-840 reopens after single-vehicle crash, injuries reported

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 840 West in Williamson County was shut down Wednesday afternoon due to a single-vehicle crash, according to the Tennesee Highway Patrol.

The crash happened near Mile Marker 18, THP said in an email. Injuries are being reported.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office classified the injuries as “serious” in a Facebook post.

Update: 3:35 PM The accident has been cleared, and I 840 West is now open. Traffic Alert: 09/06/23 @ 2:28 PM I840... Posted by Williamson County Sheriff's Office TN on Wednesday, September 6, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

