I-840 reopens after single-vehicle crash, injuries reported
The crash happened near Mile Marker 18.
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 840 West in Williamson County was shut down Wednesday afternoon due to a single-vehicle crash, according to the Tennesee Highway Patrol.
The crash happened near Mile Marker 18, THP said in an email. Injuries are being reported.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office classified the injuries as “serious” in a Facebook post.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
