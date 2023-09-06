Gary Wright, singer-songwriter known for ‘Dream Weaver,’ dies at 80

Gary Wright, a singer-songwriter best known for the 1970s multiplatinum hits “Dream Weaver” and...
Gary Wright, a singer-songwriter best known for the 1970s multiplatinum hits “Dream Weaver” and “Love is Alive,” died Monday.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gary Wright, a singer-songwriter best known for the 1970s multiplatinum hits “Dream Weaver” and “Love is Alive,” died Monday.

According to Wright’s family, he’d suffered from Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia for the last several years.

Wright helped establish the synthesizer as a leading instrument in rock and pop music.

He was a founding member of the UK-based band Spooky Tooth and had several notable collaborations with musicians, including George Harrison of the Beatles.

Wright was 80 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child receiving vaccine
When should I get a COVID booster? New, updated vaccines expected in fall 2023
.
5-year-old found alone at movie theater, mother charged
Isaiah Norris, age 11, and brother Malachi, age 9, are missing out of Murfreesboro.
Two brothers missing from Murfreesboro found safe
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
A few strong - severe storms will be possible on Wednesday across the Mid State and southern...
First Alert Forecast: Monitoring a strong storm threat for Wednesday

Latest News

FILE — E. Jean Carroll, right, walks out of Manhattan federal court, May 9, 2023, in New York....
Judge rules Trump in 2019 defamed writer who has already won a sex abuse and libel suit against him
FILE
Vols baseball team to play exhibition game at First Horizon Park in Nashville
Tyler Childers announces 2 concerts at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in 2024
Tyler Childers announces 2 concerts at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in 2024
Forecasters say Tropical Storm Lee has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to become a...
Tropical Storm Lee forecast to strengthen into hurricane as it churns in Atlantic toward Caribbean