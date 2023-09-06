First Alert Forecast: A cooler and drier pattern is on the way

Very little chance of rain through the weekend.
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for this afternoon and tonight. Lisa Spencer tells us what to expect in the First Alert forecast.
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A front moves through tonight, bringing in cooler and less humid air for several days to come.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THROUGH EVENING:

A passing front tonight will bring a few showers, but nothing severe expected. Cooler and drier air will move in behind the front. The low will be in the upper 60s.

TOMORROW AND FRIDAY:

Any lingering showers (mainly east) will move out early on Thursday.

Through the day, sunshine will take over and the air will dry out further (humidity will drop). The high will be in he mid 80s.

Slightly cooler and less humid air is in store for Friday. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine with an isolated shower possible.

NICE WEEKEND:

Saturday, clouds may actually win out temporarily for some. There’s a 20% chance of a shower on Saturday throughout most of the Midstate especially the Cumberland Plateau.

Sunday should be brighter and very comfortable for all, but still there is a chance of a shower. The morning lows both days will be in the low 60s and the high in the mid 80s.

Milder temperature trend for next week
Milder temperature trend for next week(WSMV)

NEXT WEEK:

Pleasant, comfortable weather will continue into Monday with highs in the mid 80s.

Humidity will inch upward some on Tuesday and Wednesday, as a few showers and storms reenter the Mid State. The highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

