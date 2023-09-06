First Alert Forecast: Strong to severe storm risk today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day across the Mid State with the threat of some strong to even severe storms this afternoon and this evening.

Early showers and storms have behaved so far, but additional storms are expected to fire up during the second half of the day and could produce damaging wind gusts and even some small hail. Just like yesterday, any and all storms could produce heavy downpours and ponding on roadways. Right now, the highest severe risk is south of I-40 for the afternoon, but everyone needs to make sure there are multiple ways to get alerts for any incoming severe weather.

LATE WEEK

Most of the rain will taper off quickly overnight, but I won’t totally rule out a shower early tomorrow morning. The rest of tomorrow we can expect things to dry out with temperatures in the mid-80s and a good drop in the humidity.

Friday will be partly cloudy and less humid again with highs in the mid-80s.

THIS WEEKEND

The weekend forecast is in great shape with highs in the lower to mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday and a good mix of clouds and sunshine on both days!

NEXT WEEK

The nice weather continues Monday with temperatures still in the mid-80s. It will be Tuesday, late in the day, when our next round of rain tries to move in.

