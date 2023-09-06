First Alert Forecast: Spotty strong - severe storms late today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Showers and storms will increase in coverage and intensity later this afternoon. The most likely area for any severe storms is southern Middle Tennessee.

TODAY -- FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY:

Spotty strong - severe storms are possible this afternoon and early this evening, mainly over southern Middle Tennessee. (WSMV)

After a lull in the rain and storms for most early this afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will become a little more widespread by late afternoon. A few storms could become severe with damaging wind and dime size hail. Localized, brief flooding of poor drainage areas will be possible.

The most likely zone to get any strong storms is southern Middle Tennessee.

The most likely time window for severe weather is 3 pm - 9 pm, today.

TOMORROW THROUGH THIS WEEKEND:

Any lingering showers (mainly east) will move out early on Thursday.

Through the day, sunshine will take over and the air will dry out further (humidity will drop).

Slightly cooler and less humid air is in store for Friday and this weekend, too. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine.

From late Friday through Saturday, clouds may actually win out temporarily for some. Late Friday, the sprinkle chance will be 10-15%. It’ll be 20% on Saturday throughout most of the Mid State. However, the Cumberland Plateau will have an even better chance for a brief sprinkle or shower Saturday afternoon.

Sunday should be brighter and very comfortable for all.

NEXT WEEK:

Pleasant, comfortable weather will continue into Monday with highs in the mid 80s.

Humidity will inch upward some on Tuesday and Wednesday, as a few showers and storms reenter the Mid State.

