Firefighters battle electric car fire for hours at Nissan HQ, used 45K gallons of water

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Firefighters were busy battling an electric car fire in Franklin for hours on Tuesday at Nissan Headquarters, according to the city.

Fire crews responded to Nissan HQ at about 4:42 p.m. to find a Nissan Leaf that had caught fire.

Fire Marshal Andy King said the EV had been charging on a level three charger (fastest charging device) when its lithium-ion battery cell overheated, went into a thermal runaway condition and caught fire.

“Firefighters applied water to cool the battery cell for several hours. No damage occurred to the charger or other vehicles,” King added.

Franklin fire crews are accustomed to responding to conventional vehicle fires, King explained, which are typically extinguished with one fire engine and about 500-1,000 gallons of water. However, this EV fire required an estimated 45,000 gallons of water, and multiple units, including an engine, tower, battalion chief, rescue, hazmat and an air response vehicle.

“All fire departments are struggling with lithium-ion battery fires because EVs often cannot be extinguished until the battery cell has released its energy. If you think you’re having a problem with your electric vehicle, don’t continue to charge it. Move it outside to a safe place away from buildings and other vehicles. If it’s heating up or off-gassing – call the fire department immediately and if safe, try to move it to a safe area,” King said.

Electric vehicle fire requires extended Franklin Fire Department response: https://t.co/gxsfX1hIFN pic.twitter.com/uiMTSp8RV2 — Franklin Fire Department, Franklin, TN (@FranklinFire) September 6, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.