FBI raids $1.5 million dollar home in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) searched a West Nashville home on Wednesday and removed several vehicles and items from the property.

The home on Hill Circle is estimated at $1.5 million, according to Zillow, a real-estate marketplace company.

The FBI did not immediately reveal the purpose of its search, but multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene. Agents could be seen taking bagged items and boxes from the property, and multiple vehicles were towed away.

Neighbors told WSMV4 they didn’t see anything suspicious at the home.

“I mean, these are people that I wave at pretty regularly and just see in my day-to-day, so I can’t wait to see what is happening over here,” Abigail Buxa said. “Just not the place where I’d expect that to happen, it just feels out of the ordinary.”

One person was placed in handcuffs at the scene, but the FBI has not released details about any arrests.

“I’m definitely grateful that police are here,” Buxa said. “I definitely don’t want anything sketchy to be going on so I’m grateful that they are here to respond.”

WSMV4 will update this story once details of the FBI’s raid are confirmed.

