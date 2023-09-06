Emmy, Tony Award-winning actress is new voice of Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wait, whose voice just said that my flight was delayed? The Nashville International Airport has announced its new PA system voice.

Emmy and Tony award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth is the new voice of BNA, the airport announced on Wednesday morning. So, the next time you hear a reminder about unattended baggage, you might have a double take and wonder why Glenda from Wicked is making the announcement.

“We have a new voice of BNA! Next time you’re at BNA, keep an ear out for the stunning voice of Emmy and Tony award-winning actress and singer, Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth), sharing BNA tips and info over our PA system,” BNA said.

