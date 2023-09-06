Emmy, Tony Award-winning actress is new voice of Nashville International Airport

The Nashville International Airport has announced its new PA system voice.
Emmy, Tony Award-winning actress is new voice of Nashville Airport
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wait, whose voice just said that my flight was delayed? The Nashville International Airport has announced its new PA system voice.

Emmy and Tony award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth is the new voice of BNA, the airport announced on Wednesday morning. So, the next time you hear a reminder about unattended baggage, you might have a double take and wonder why Glenda from Wicked is making the announcement.

“We have a new voice of BNA! Next time you’re at BNA, keep an ear out for the stunning voice of Emmy and Tony award-winning actress and singer, Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth), sharing BNA tips and info over our PA system,” BNA said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child receiving vaccine
When should I get a COVID booster? New, updated vaccines expected in fall 2023
.
5-year-old found alone at movie theater, mother charged
Isaiah Norris, age 11, and brother Malachi, age 9, are missing out of Murfreesboro.
Two brothers missing from Murfreesboro found safe
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue

Latest News

Fire crews work a house fire off Horton Highway in Arrington, TN.
Crews battled house fire in Williamson County
Horton Highway was shut down for hours on Wednesday morning while crews contained the fire.
House destroyed by fire on Horton Highway
Firefighters battle electric car fire for hours, used 45,000 gallons of water
Firefighters battle electric car fire for hours at Nissan HQ, used 45K gallons of water
A man was reportedly struck by a truck near the airport on Wednesday morning.
Pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by truck near BNA