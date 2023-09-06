Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.(Alec Wilson / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - There are new details into what forced a Delta flight from Atlanta to Barcelona to turn around Friday night.

According to Delta, a passenger had diarrhea all the way through the plane and the pilot reported the biohazard issue.

The flight turned around over central Virginia and landed back in Atlanta more than two hours after its departure.

Delta says the flight was delayed just over eight hours and landed in Barcelona without further incident Saturday evening.

The identity of the passenger was not released or if they were onboard when they landed in Spain.

