Deputy narrowly escapes wildfire flames in Washington state

*Warning: This video contains profanity that has been bleeped.* Video shows the deputy driving with flames burning nearby. (SPOKANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. (CNN) - A body camera captured some daunting moments in a Spokane County police officer’s life a couple of weeks ago.

Deputy Brittan Morgan was out advising citizens to evacuate the quickly spreading Oregon Road Fire when he got caught in the middle of it.

His body camera captured him driving on a road with flames burning on both sides of him.

The microphone picked up his determination when he said things like “You’re not getting me today” as he continued on.

Morgan finally made it to safety and then helped others by keeping them from going down the road he had just navigated.

The Oregon Road fire is mostly contained now, but it is still burning. One person has died because of the fire and at least 120 homes on almost 11,000 acres have been destroyed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child receiving vaccine
When should I get a COVID booster? New, updated vaccines expected in fall 2023
.
5-year-old found alone at movie theater, mother charged
Isaiah Norris, age 11, and brother Malachi, age 9, are missing out of Murfreesboro.
Two brothers missing from Murfreesboro found safe
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
A few strong - severe storms will be possible on Wednesday across the Mid State and southern...
First Alert Forecast: Monitoring a strong storm threat for Wednesday

Latest News

This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted...
Authorities try to flush out escaped murderer in suburban Philadelphia manhunt
A man was reportedly struck by a truck near the airport on Wednesday morning.
Pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by truck near BNA
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
Three people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
Gloria Johnson
Rep. Gloria Johnson, one of ‘Tennessee Three’ who faced expulsion, announces run for US Senate