Crews battled house fire in Williamson County

Horton Highway was closed while firefighters contained the flames.
Horton Highway was shut down for hours on Wednesday morning while crews contained the fire.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:12 AM CDT
ARRINGTON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning off Horton Highway.

According to the Arrington Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a house fire on Horton Highway around 3:30 a.m. They arrived to find fire coming from the first floor and basement.

Neighbors said four people live in the home with a dog. No one was injured and the dog also escaped without injury.

The fire chief said an electrical issue between the basement and the first floor likely caused the fire, but the investigation is ongoing.

Commuters were urged to seek alternate routes until Horton Highway reopened.

Horton Highway was shut down for hours on Wednesday morning while crews contained the fire.
