Crews battled house fire in Williamson County

ARRINGTON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning off Horton Highway.

According to the Arrington Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a house fire on Horton Highway around 3:30 a.m. They arrived to find fire coming from the first floor and basement.

Neighbors said four people live in the home with a dog. No one was injured and the dog also escaped without injury.

The fire chief said an electrical issue between the basement and the first floor likely caused the fire, but the investigation is ongoing.

Commuters were urged to seek alternate routes until Horton Highway reopened.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.