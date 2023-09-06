Crews battle house fire in Williamson County
Horton Highway was closed while firefighters contained the flames.
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ARRINGTON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning off Horton Highway.
According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the highway was shut down near Patterson Road as firefighters worked to put out and contain the flames.
Commuters were urged to seek alternate routes until Horton Highway reopens.
