Caught on camera: Thieves steal furniture off South Nashville porches

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People in Napier have video of thieves coming into their fenced-in yards and stealing furniture twice in the last few days.

Wednesday at about 8:30 a.m., a person is recorded snatching a front porch patio table from a home off Cannon Street.

That same person then climbs over the fence into the yard of the house next door. They walk between the houses and rifle through storage containers before taking the water hose.

Then, they can be seen behind the house, in the driveway, trying to move the grill. The grill is padlocked to the ground, so the person is not able to move it. They walk away, hose in hand, while the owner remotely sounds an alarm through her surveillance system.

That same owner had her entire lawn furniture set stolen early Sunday morning. A person climbed the fence and took the items piece by piece before wheeling them away in a trash can. The homeowner filed a police report.

WSMV4 spoke with Cayla Rusielewicz, a Belmont student who lives in the quad of homes that share a driveway. She said it is not safe to walk alone in the neighborhood, but she does feel safe in and around her home.

“I feel safer with like our security units that we install,” she said. “It’s nice having that like extra line of vision to see what we can’t normally see.”

Rusielewicz said along with cameras, the neighbors help keep an eye out for each other.

“We all like to have each other’s numbers and things like that, I think we’re very intentional about that,” she said.

Metro Nashville Police said to avoid furniture theft, you can bolt or tether pieces to the ground. Fences make it harder to access a yard. Getting a home security system can also be a deterrent as well as provide a view of your space any time of day or night.

