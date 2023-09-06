Boil Water Notice issued in Southern Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Boil Water Notice has been issued in Southern Tennessee by the Minor Hill Utility District.

The district says it’s experienced a significant loss of water pressure in the Anthony Hill pressure zone areas due to a leak in the main line that caused pumps to shut down.

As a precautionary measure, MHUD is asking customers from Highway 64 south to Powell School Road and east to 166 (Bethel Road) to boil water before using it for consumption.

For more information, read the document below:

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.