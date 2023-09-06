Biden gives remarks on jobs, supply chain agreement

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19,...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19, in Philadelphia, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday at the White House on the agreement between union workers at West Coast ports and employers.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association are finalizing a new contract, the White House said.

Biden also discussed efforts to empower workers and work to strengthen ports and supply chains in the U.S.

.
