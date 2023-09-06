3-day-old baby safely surrendered to hospital under Daniel’s Law

A baby boy was surrendered to health care providers at Summerville Medical Center under Daniel’s Law in South Carolina. (Source: WCSC)
By Steven Ardary and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A newborn was recently surrendered to health care providers at a South Carolina hospital.

State officials said the infant was surrendered under Daniel’s Law at the Summerville Medical Center.

According to the South Carolina Department of Social Services, the baby boy was born at the hospital over the weekend before being turned over to the medical staff at three days old.

Officials said the boy will be placed in a licensed foster home once discharged from the hospital.

A permanency planning hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2, at 1:30 p.m. for any person wishing to assert parental rights at the Dorchester County Family Court in Summerville.

This was the sixth baby surrendered under Daniel’s Law in South Carolina so far this year.

Under the law, instead of abandoning a baby up to 60 days old in dangerous circumstances, a person can surrender the unharmed newborn baby at a designated location.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

