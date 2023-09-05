Williamson Co. mom struggles with DA to put former brother-in-law on sex offender registry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Williamson County woman is fighting tooth and nail to get the justice she and her family deserve. However, she doesn’t feel supported by those representing her: the District Attorney.

Kate McClinton’s brother-in-law, Will Cotten, took inappropriate photos of her for years without her knowing. She wants to make sure he is put on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry.

“My offender in my case was well educated,” she said. “He dresses nicely, he’s very kind – seemingly kind, and respectful and helpful. So, no one would ever know that he would be capable of doing such things.”

Cotten admitted during court hearings he took inappropriate photos of McClinton without her knowing for years. She said he’s been caught on camera and diagnosed with voyeuristic disorder by Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

After McClinton fought for a year and hired her own attorney, the DA charged Cotten with two counts of unlawful photography. If found guilty, she said he could serve up to two years in jail, but that’s not what the DA is pushing.

“The District Attorney has suggested he spend a weekend in jail,” said McClinton. “That to me is offensive.”

McClinton said the problem lies with the DA’s office where she’s had countless meetings with attorneys. Each time she asked to get Cotten on the registry, she said they told her it was up to the judge.

“I just throw my hands up in the air and ask, “What is going on with this?” said McClinton. “I don’t understand. And they cannot give me an answer as to why they would not push for this.”

Cotten is expected to take a plea deal Monday. WSMV4 asked the Williamson County District Attorney if they plan to ask the judge to put him on the Sex Offender Registry. They provided this statement:

“Thank you for contacting our office to get our position on the matter of State of Tennessee vs. William Cotton, which is set for a sentencing hearing on September 11, 2023, where the Court will determine the appropriate sentence as required by law. While our ethical obligations do not allow for comment on pending litigation, our office will follow the law. The Victim’s Bill of Rights allows victims to have an opportunity to be heard and our office is providing the victim in this matter with an avenue in which to do so.”

“I thought the District Attorney was supposed to be there for the public and promote justice,” said McClinton. “And so, I just don’t know how this decision would protect the public at all.”

Feeling unsupported, she made an online petition.

“I didn’t want anyone else to go through the same experience I’ve gone through,” said McClinton.

She plans to present the 3,000-name list to the judge Monday at the same time she asks to put her former brother-in-law on the registry.

McClinton said her next step is to push for legislation that strengthens the unlawful photography law in Tennessee. It’s a misdemeanor now, but she wants to make it a felony which states like Florida, Georgia and Alabama abide by.

