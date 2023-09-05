When should I get a COVID booster? New, updated vaccines expected in fall 2023

The CDC wants everyone aged six years and older to get an updated Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Tennessee, so, when should you get a booster?

According to the CDC, everyone aged six years and older should get one updated Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to be considered up to date.

Previous Coverage:
Tennessee COVID-19 cases rise more than 30%, CDC says

Here’s a look at what you need to know about staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, per the CDC:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports updated COVID vaccines will be released for use beginning in fall 2023.

“FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) met on June 15, 2023, to discuss and make recommendations for SARS-CoV-2 strain(s) for updated COVID-19 vaccines for use in the United States beginning in the fall of 2023,” according to a release from the FDA.

“For the 2023-2024 formulation of the COVID-19 vaccines for use in the U.S. beginning in the fall of 2023, the committee unanimously voted that the vaccine composition be updated to a monovalent COVID-19 vaccine with an XBB-lineage of the Omicron variant. Following discussion of the evidence, the committee expressed a preference for XBB.1.5.”

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, if you have received the primary series, and it’s been at least two months since your last COVID-19 vaccine, then you’re able to get an updated vaccine booster.

“COVID-19 booster vaccines can help protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. The virus also changes over time and after the initial vaccine series, your immunity naturally decreases over time so you may lose some of that protection. Therefore, it is recommended to get a booster to increase your protection,” TDH said.

The Tennessee Dept. of Health has not released a timeline for when updated COVID-19 vaccines may be available in the state.

This is a developing story.

