Two brothers missing from Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is looking for help in locating two young boys who failed to return to their home on Monday.

According to MPD, 11-year-old Isaiah Norris and 9-year-old Malachi Norris were last seen by their father around 2 p.m. on Monday at his apartment in Brookwood Terrace on South Rutherford Blvd. The boys failed to return home although one person reported seeing them by complex mailboxes with another juvenile around 5 p.m.

Anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts is asked to contact MPD at 629-201-5641.

