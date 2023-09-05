Two brothers missing from Murfreesboro

The boys, ages 11 and 9, have not been seen since Monday afternoon.
The boys were last seen Monday afternoon at their father's apartment.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is looking for help in locating two young boys who failed to return to their home on Monday.

According to MPD, 11-year-old Isaiah Norris and 9-year-old Malachi Norris were last seen by their father around 2 p.m. on Monday at his apartment in Brookwood Terrace on South Rutherford Blvd. The boys failed to return home although one person reported seeing them by complex mailboxes with another juvenile around 5 p.m.

Anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts is asked to contact MPD at 629-201-5641.

The boys were last seen Monday afternoon at their father's apartment.
