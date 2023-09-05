Two brothers missing from Murfreesboro found safe

The boys, ages 11 and 9, were missing since Monday afternoon.
The boys were last seen Monday afternoon at their father's apartment.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department announced the two boys who have been missing since Monday were found and are back home.

According to MPD, 11-year-old Isaiah Norris and 9-year-old Malachi Norris were last seen by their father around 2 p.m. on Monday at his apartment in Brookwood Terrace on South Rutherford Blvd. The boys failed to return home although one person reported seeing them by the complex mailboxes with another juvenile around 5 p.m.

MPD issued an alert for the missing boys around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, and the boys were located and returned home by 7 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

