Tennessee breaks top 10 in AP College Football Poll

The bump comes after Tennessee’s win over Virginia Saturday in Nashville.
Saturday marks the start of year three for Tennessee’s Josh Heupel as head coach of the Volunteers.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee jumped three places in the AP College Football Poll Tuesday, breaking into the top ten with a #9 ranking.

The bump comes after Tennessee’s win over Virginia Saturday in Nashville. They sit just behind Washington and Penn State, with Georgia, Michigan and Alabama sitting up top.

Previous Coverage: Vols surge into week two with dominant first win

Now, Tennessee is is looking forward to their next game against Austin Peay in Neyland Stadium this Saturday at 5 p.m.

