Teacher takes the stand after allegedly being robbed and locked in closet

By Danielle Ledbetter
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Last Tuesday, a man was arrested after, police say, he robbed a teacher at knifepoint and locked her in a closet.

She said her day started a little differently as she tried utilizing a new parking lot that was closer to her classroom.

”I was walking up to the portable area, it’s behind the school, and then my intuition told me to turn around and then I turned around and I seen a guy,” she said.

She said she closed her eyes, opened them, and then saw the accused attacker, 65-year-old William Joe Buford, running at her with a knife. She said he grabbed her, kept demanding cash and took her things before locking her in a school gym closet.

In an arrest report, the woman said Buford told her, “I’m not going to hurt you, but if you were a white (expletive), I’d kill you.”

The woman said to get out of the closet she screamed and “banged on the door with a bowling pin.” Three students and an employee heard her and freed her from the closet.

Video shown in court shows the struggle between the teacher and Buford.

”He took my car keys. He took my laptop,” she said. “He took my AirPods, my phone, and my Apple Watch, and then he drove off in my car.”

Three witnesses also spoke in court, two of whom were police officers who explained how they were able to find her car by tracking her devices.

The judge set Buford’s bond at $100,000, and the case has been sent to a grand jury.

