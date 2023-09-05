Search underway for suspects who shot, killed horse in Kentucky

“This is a senseless and ruthless act of violence towards an innocent animal.”
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WSMV) - A Kentucky sheriff is asking the public for help in locating the suspects who shot and killed a horse in Greenville.

Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department reports a dead horse was found between the Luzerne and New Cypress communities over the weekend.

Sometime between the late hours of Sep. 1 and the early morning hours of Sep. 2, a suspect(s) shot and killed a horse in the 3300 block of Highway 601. The horse was found by the owner the next morning who then notified the sheriff’s department.

“This is a senseless and ruthless act of violence towards an innocent animal,” the sheriff’s department said. “The Deputy investigating this case believes there were witnesses to the offense or multiple suspects involved.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department at 270-338-3345 or the Muhlenberg County Central Dispatch at 270-338-2000.

