Riot gear, guns stolen from 2 Nashville police officers’ marked SUVs

“Officers throughout the police department are being reminded to properly secure their firearms,” MNPD said.
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In two separate incidences on Friday, Metro Nashville Police officers had items stolen, including guns, from their marked SUVs parked outside their respective apartments, according to MNPD.

Police say an internal investigation has been launched following the thefts along with a criminal investigation to recover the stolen guns and items and arrest those responsible.

At about 2:30 a.m., an officer’s patrol rifle, helmet and ballistic plates were stolen from his marked SUV parked outside his apartment on Massman Drive, according to police. The stolen items were contained in a carry bag. One of the windows on the vehicle was shattered.

Also in the early morning hours on Friday (at about 4:30 a.m.), an officer’s shotgun and riot gear were stolen from his marked MNPD SUV parked outside his apartment on Rice Road. Police said a window was once again broken to steal the items.

Metro Nashville Police said that the guns may not have been left in a secure manner in either of the SUVs.

“Officers throughout the police department are being reminded to properly secure their firearms,” police said.

