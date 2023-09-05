Rep. Gloria Johnson, one of ‘Tennessee Three’ who faced expulsion, announces run for US Senate

The lawmaker is traveling across Tennessee on Tuesday, making stops in Knoxville, Nashville, and Memphis.
Rep. Johnson will run against Senator Marsha Blackburn.
By Amanda Hara
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - State Representative Gloria Johnson is holding press conferences across Tennessee on Tuesday to announce her intention to run for U.S. Senate.

Rep. Johnson is launching her campaign to gain the Democratic Party’s nomination to run against the incumbent Marsha Blackburn, who was elected to the Senate in 2019.

As the Democratic representative for District 90 in Knoxville, Johnson recently made headlines by joining Rep. Justin Pearson (District 86, Memphis) and Rep. Justin Jones (District 52, Nashville) on the floor of the State House chamber and encouraging protestors to fight for gun reform during the session.

The three were found to be deliberately disrupting the general session and faced expulsion. However, lawmakers only voted for Jones and Pearson to be expelled from their seats, not Johnson.

Related Coverage:
‘Tennessee Three’ discuss gun control with President Biden at the White House
House votes to expel Justin Jones, Justin Pearson; Rep. Gloria Johnson survives

Johnson will be in Nashville to announce her plans to run for U.S. Senate at noon in front of Central High School, and Rep. Jones is expected to join the announcement.

Senator Blackburn’s team responded to the announcement on Tuesday morning:

“State Rep. Johnson is as woke as they come, and she would be a puppet for Joe Biden, the Squad, and Chuck Schumer in the Senate. While Senator Blackburn is working hard to fight back against Biden’s woke agenda, State Rep. Johnson is pushing that divisive, destructive agenda here in Tennessee.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows state trooper runs red light, narrowly avoids colliding with Nashville school bus
Video shows state trooper run red light, narrowly avoid collision with Nashville school bus
A few strong - severe storms will be possible on Wednesday across the Mid State and southern...
First Alert Forecast: Monitoring a strong storm threat for Wednesday
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
wsmv forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain chances increase this week
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Man accused of holding woman, two children hostage inside Goodlettsville apartment

Latest News

Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting at the Overlook Ridge Apartments on Buena...
Man injured in shooting at North Nashville apartment
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Man charged with touching 9-year-old niece inappropriately while boating
COVID Comeback: Cases are rising across Tennessee and so are hospitalizations. Plus, a member...
TN In Ten 9-5-23
Isaiah Norris, age 11, and brother Malachi, age 9, are missing out of Murfreesboro.
Two brothers missing from Murfreesboro found safe