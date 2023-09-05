Rep. Gloria Johnson to announce run for US Senate

The lawmaker will travel across Tennessee on Tuesday for the announcement.
Rep. Johnson will run against Senator Marsha Blackburn.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - State Representative Gloria Johnson will be holding press conferences across Tennessee on Tuesday to announce her intention to run for U.S. Senate.

Rep. Johnson is launching her campaign to run against the incumbent Marsha Blackburn, who was elected to the Senate in 2019.

As the Democratic representative for District 90 in Knoxville, Johnson recently made headlines by joining Rep. Justin Pearson (District 86, Memphis) and Rep. Justin Jones (District 52, Nashville) on the floor of the State House chamber and encouraging protestors to fight for gun reform during the session.

The three were found to be deliberately disrupting the general session and faced expulsion. However, lawmakers only voted for Jones and Pearson to be expelled from their seats, not Johnson.

Related Coverage:
‘Tennessee Three’ discuss gun control with President Biden at the White House
House votes to expel Justin Jones, Justin Pearson; Rep. Gloria Johnson survives

Johnson will be in Nashville to announce her plans to run for U.S. Senate at noon in front of Central High School, and Rep. Jones is expected to join the announcement.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows state trooper runs red light, narrowly avoids colliding with Nashville school bus
Video shows state trooper run red light, narrowly avoid collision with Nashville school bus
A few strong - severe storms will be possible on Wednesday across the Mid State and southern...
First Alert Forecast: Monitoring a strong storm threat for Wednesday
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
wsmv forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain chances increase this week
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Man accused of holding drunk woman, two children hostage inside Goodlettsville apartment

Latest News

Isaiah Norris, age 11, and brother Malachi, age 9, are missing out of Murfreesboro.
Two brothers missing from Murfreesboro found safe
Rep. Johnson will run against Senator Marsha Blackburn.
Rep. Gloria Johnson running for US Senate
.
5-year-old found alone at movie theater, mother charged
The child was supposed to be playing outside of the apartment, according to the mother.
5-year-old found alone at movie theater