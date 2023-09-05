Parents plead for safer roads near Clarksville schools

Parents plead for safer roads near Clarksville schools
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Safer roads near schools in Clarksville is a project 40 years overdue, according to Mayor Joe Pitts.

The projects the city is discussing would help make roads safer near schools by building more sidewalks.

Mayor Pitts said some students are having to walk along a ditch to get to school.

One project is aimed at making the area for Byrns Darden Elementary School safer by building sidewalks on Peachers Mill Road, from Dale Terrace to Providence Boulevard.

Concerned parents are gearing up to speak out at a meeting on Tuesday.

One mom wants the city to do more than just add sidewalks. She wants to see more flashing lights and a ‘Do Not Block Intersection’ sign to make that school zone safer.

“I feel scared for them,” Rosalee Lugo said. “Because of a lot of the drivers, they go so fast, and they don’t realize that this here is, in fact, a school.”

The meeting is at the Clarksville Street Department and begins at 3 p.m.

