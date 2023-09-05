Mt. Juliet firefighter injured battling blaze returns home

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A firefighter injured in August while battling a massive apartment fire in Mt. Juliet has returned home and is recovering, according to city officials.

The injured Mt. Juliet Fire Department firefighter, Lt. Kenny Hudson, is “recovering well” from his injuries sustained during the Glass Creek Apartment fire on Aug. 12, according to a media release from Mt. Juliet.

“We’re pleased to announce he has returned home to his family Sunday morning after a 22-day stay at Skyline Medical Center,” the city said in the press release.

Hudson will continue his recovery at home and is expected to make a full return to work once cleared by doctors.

“I cannot thank everyone enough for their support and prayers,” Hudson said. “I’m overwhelmed from the love Mt. Juliet has surrounded me and my family with.”

Mt. Juliet Fire Department leaders said they are thankful for the medical professionals at TriStar Summit Medical Center and TriStar Skyline Medical Center who got Hudson to this point in his recovery.

“We ask you to continue to pray for the Hudson family and to support their privacy during this trying time for their family,” Fire Chief Mark Foulks said in the release.

The fire at Glass Creek Apartments was started during stormy weather by a lightning strike that hit the building’s roof, according to an investigation by the fire department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Strong winds during the storm caused the fire to quickly grow and spread, fire officials said.

“I am so thankful for Kenny to be going home to be surrounded by family and friends as he continues his recovery efforts,” City Manager Kenny Martin said. “He is a true hero, and we are most thankful for him and his precious family. Continued prayers going forward for a full recovery.”

In total, 24 apartment units were destroyed by the fire. MJ4Hope continues to take in donations for the Hudson family and other apartment fire victims.

You can donate here.

