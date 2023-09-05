Man injured in shooting at North Nashville apartment

Police said the shooting occurred outside of the Overlook Ridge Apartments just before 9 p.m.
One person was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex on Buena Vista Pike on Monday night.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex on Buena Vista Pike on Monday night, Metro Nashville Police said.

Police said the shooting occurred at 8:53 p.m. at Overlook Ridge Apartments, located at 2400 Buena Vista Pike. Officers arrived and found a man with graze gunshot wound to the stomach. He was treated at the scene and did not require transport.

MNPD said several vehicles were also struck by the gunfire.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

