Man injured in shooting at North Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex on Buena Vista Pike on Monday night, Metro Nashville Police said.

Police said the shooting occurred at 8:53 p.m. at Overlook Ridge Apartments, located at 2400 Buena Vista Pike. Officers arrived and found a man with graze gunshot wound to the stomach. He was treated at the scene and did not require transport.

MNPD said several vehicles were also struck by the gunfire.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

